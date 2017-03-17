Most Discussed

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan rated at 52mpg highway

  • February 13, 2017, 9:25 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan is the most efficient non-hybrid money can buy.

Chevrolet's 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan has been rated at 52mpg highway by the Environmental Protection Agency, making it the most efficient non-hybrid/EV sold in America.
According to the EPA, the 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan equipped with a six-speed manual transmission is good for 52mpg on the highway and 30mpg in the city, netting a combined average of 37mpg. Curiously, the Cruze Diesel Sedan equipped with General Motors' new nine-speed automatic lags the manual by 5mpg on the highway, posting an EPA rating of 47mpg. Thanks to an automatic start-stop system it's slightly better in the city, however, with an EPA rating of 31mpg. The Cruze Diesel Sedan automatic matches the manual's 37mpg combined average. Chevy says the manual-equipped Cruze Diesel Sedan can travel up to 702 miles on a single tank.

In comparison, the last-generation Cruze Diesel Sedan — which was only available with an automatic — was rated at 44/27/32mpg highway/city/combined.

"Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options. We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more. With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all," said Steven Majoros, director of Chevrolet Marketing.

The latest Cruze Diesel Sedan is powered by a 1.6L turbodiesel that generates 137 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque. Although the reputation of clean diesel technology has been tarnished as of late, Chevy says its four-cylinder diesel has passed all U.S. regulations, including the more stringent Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions standards.

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Sedan will arrive on dealer lots in the coming weeks its a base price of $24,670, which includes an $875 destination charge. Chevrolet will also offer a diesel version of its Cruze Hatch, but that model won't be available until later in 2017.

