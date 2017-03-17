New Volkswagen Polo spied undisguised

  • March 18, 2017, 4:25 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Volkswagen's next Fiesta-fighter is right around the corner.

Volkswagen's brand-new Polo hatchback has been caught virtually camo-free in South Africa.

Amateur spy shots posted by website Cars.co.za reveal the sixth-generation Polo receives a more chiseled design. Its front end gets sharper headlights and a thin grille, design cues that bring it in line with bigger members of the Volkswagen lineup like the Euro-spec Passat. Out back, designers have given the hatchback hexagonal lights and a belt line crease that reduces visual mass.

The overall silhouette doesn't change much; the Polo is still recognizable as a Polo, which is exactly what designers were aiming for. Bigger changes are expected under the sheet metal, however. The new model is much lighter than its predecessor because it rides on the modular MQB platform, and the larger exterior dimensions make for a more spacious cabin.

Engine options remain unconfirmed, but it's safe to assume the Polo will receive turbocharged three- and four-cylinder engines sourced from the Volkswagen parts bin. Front-wheel drive and a manual transmission will come standard, and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox will be offered at an extra cost.

The top rung in the lineup will be occupied by a GTI-badged model with at least 200 horsepower on tap.

The new Volkswagen Polo will make its debut online in the coming months, and it will greet the public for the first time in the fall during the Frankfurt Auto Show. Sales will kick off in Europe and in dozens of global markets before the end of the year, but it doesn't sound like the hatchback will take on the Ford Fiesta and the Toyota Yaris on our shores.

