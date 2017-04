Chicago LIVE: 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

The Elantra GT is closely related to the Euro-spec i30.

Hyundai has lifted the veil off of the 2018 Elantra GT at the Chicago Auto Show.As expected, the Elantra GT is essentially an Americanized version of the Euro-spec i30 that was shown to the public at last fall's Paris Auto Show. That means the Golf-sized model was designed entirely in Europe. Visually, it ushers in Hyundai's new design language with a hexagonal grille framed by thick chrome-look trim, and a set of swept-back headlights.The cabin represents a huge leap forward in terms of design. It is much more modern-looking than before, and more high-tech, too. It's also more spacious than the current model thanks to a slightly longer wheelbase.With 96.5 cubic feet of passenger volume and nearly 25 cubic feet of cargo volume, Hyundai expects the EPA to classify the GT as a large car. With the rear seats folded, cargo capacity expands to more than 55 cubic feet.In Europe, the i30 is offered with a wide array of engines including a turbocharged, 1.0-liter three-cylinder and a 1.6-liter turbodiesel. Neither option will be available on our shores. Instead, the basic US-market GT will be powered by a 2.0-liter engine with an estimated 162 horsepower. The GT Sport will borrow the Elantra Sport's 1.6-liter turbo four, delivering an expected 201 horses and 195 pound-feet of torque.Sales will begin in the next few months.