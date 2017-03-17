2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked

The cabin is the most striking part of the Velar.

A leak has prematurely revealed the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a few hours ahead of its official debut. The Velar will be presented to the public next week during the Geneva Auto Show.

The fourth member of the Range Rover lineup slots between the Evoque and the Sport. Published on Spanish site Diario Motor and quickly taken down, the pictures confirm the Velar is a stylish, road-focused model that wears a more aerodynamic evolution of Land Rover's design language. It's built on the same platform as the Jaguar F-Pace.

The cabin is the most striking part of the Velar. The infotainment system is displayed on a wide, horizontal touch screen framed by an elegant strip of chrome trim. A second touch screen mounted on the center console lets the front occupants adjust the climate control, seat, and vehicle settings. The screen replaces every single button and knob typically found in modern cars -- with the notable exception of the volume knob, which is also used to turn the screen on or off.

Technical specifications haven't been leaked. However, it's reasonable to assume the Velar will receive four-, six-, and possibly eight-cylinder engines borrowed from the Jaguar - Land Rover parts bin. An automatic transmission and four-wheel drive will both come standard.

Stay tuned, Land Rover will introduce the Velar online later today. Leftlane will be on the show floor in Geneva starting next Tuesday to bring you live images of all the action.

Why Velar?

The name Velar wasn't chosen at random.

In 1969, Land Rover began testing the first pre-production prototypes of the original Range Rover. The off-roaders weren't camouflaged -- spy photographer wasn't a profession yet -- but the company nonetheless replaced the "Range Rover" lettering on the hood and on the tailgate with the word "velar" to fool on-lookers.

"Velar" was a made-up word derived from the Latin word velare, which means to veil or to cover. Land Rover's plan worked, and the first Range Rover took the public and the press by surprise when it debuted in 1970.