2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar leaked

  • March 1, 2017, 3:45 am
  • Mar 1, 2017, 3:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

A leak has prematurely revealed the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar a few hours ahead of its official debut. The Velar will be presented to the public next week during the Geneva Auto Show.

The fourth member of the Range Rover lineup slots between the Evoque and the Sport. Published on Spanish site Diario Motor and quickly taken down, the pictures confirm the Velar is a stylish, road-focused model that wears a more aerodynamic evolution of Land Rover's design language. It's built on the same platform as the Jaguar F-Pace.

The cabin is the most striking part of the Velar. The infotainment system is displayed on a wide, horizontal touch screen framed by an elegant strip of chrome trim. A second touch screen mounted on the center console lets the front occupants adjust the climate control, seat, and vehicle settings. The screen replaces every single button and knob typically found in modern cars -- with the notable exception of the volume knob, which is also used to turn the screen on or off.

Technical specifications haven't been leaked. However, it's reasonable to assume the Velar will receive four-, six-, and possibly eight-cylinder engines borrowed from the Jaguar - Land Rover parts bin. An automatic transmission and four-wheel drive will both come standard.

Stay tuned, Land Rover will introduce the Velar online later today. Leftlane will be on the show floor in Geneva starting next Tuesday to bring you live images of all the action.

Why Velar?
The name Velar wasn't chosen at random.

In 1969, Land Rover began testing the first pre-production prototypes of the original Range Rover. The off-roaders weren't camouflaged -- spy photographer wasn't a profession yet -- but the company nonetheless replaced the "Range Rover" lettering on the hood and on the tailgate with the word "velar" to fool on-lookers.

"Velar" was a made-up word derived from the Latin word velare, which means to veil or to cover. Land Rover's plan worked, and the first Range Rover took the public and the press by surprise when it debuted in 1970.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h