Geneva LIVE: 2017 Toyota Yaris GRMN

Toyota's supercharged Yaris wants a piece of the Fiesta ST's market share.

Toyota has introduced a hot-rodded version of the Yaris during the Geneva Auto Show.Called Yaris GRMN, the hatchback gets a four-cylinder engine that uses a supercharger to provide over 205 horsepower. That means it's more powerful than the Ford Fiesta ST , its closest rival. The four-banger spins the front wheels via a six-speed manual transmission and a Torsen limited-slip differential.The extra power is complemented by a revised suspension system and bigger brakes on all four corners. Visually, the model adopts a more muscular look defined by a specific front bumper with a black air dam and red trim, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear diffuser with a central exhaust tip. 17-inch alloy wheels come standard.Like the standard Yaris , the WRC-inspired model gets a revised front bumper that brings it in line with Toyota's current design language. Out back, it receives horizontal tail lamps that stretch into the hatch. The cabin benefits from a more modern infotainment system and improved materials, according to Toyota.The 2017 Toyota Yaris GRMN will go on sale in Europe in the coming months. However, we don't know whether or not it will be sold on our shores. If it's U.S.-bound, Toyota will announce more details about its new hot hatch next month during the New York Auto show.