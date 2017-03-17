Acura launches NSX Insider Experience

Acura is offering NSX buyers a new experience.

Acura is giving NSX buyers the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how their hybrid supercar is made with a new NSX Insider Experience.The NSX Insider Experience is comprised of five different package, all of which include complimentary hotel accommodations in a custom NSX room at The Joseph in Columbus, Ohio, and a guided tour of the Performance Manufacturing Center (PCM) where the NSX is built in Marysville, Ohio.Additionally, NSX buyers can choose to tour the NSX engine factory, participate in a performance drive at the Transportation Research Center where the NSX was developed, or add on both activities. The packages span one or two days and Acura will accommodate up to two guests."NSX Insider Experience takes our clients behind-the-scenes to see the precision craftsmanship that goes into each NSX," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager of Acura. "This is a memorable and deeply personal journey that we hope will convey the sense of pride and passion we have for the NSX."Owners can even get in on the action with Acura offering the ability to place the Acura emblem on your personal NSX.Prices for the NSX Insider Experience start at $2,787 and can balloon all the way to $6,768 with all the bells and whistles. But with a starting price of $156,000, we doubt many NSX owners would have a tough time scraping together the extra cash for such an experience.