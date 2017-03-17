Airbus, Italdesign show PopUp modular flying car concept

  • March 21, 2017, 5:25 pm
  • Mar 21, 2017, 5:25 pm
  •         by Justin King

Some technologies are not yet 'mature' enough for production, but the idea is said to be technically feasible.

AirBus and Italdesign recently unveiled a unique flying car concept, known as the Pop.Up.


Shown publicly for the first time in Geneva, the Pop.Up takes a modular approach rather than combining all driving and flying hardware into a single vehicle. It appears to take inspiration from intermodal freight transportation, containing passengers in a small two-seat capsule that connects either to wheels or a multi-rotor system.

An artificial intelligence platform helps determine the fastest travel method to reach a destination, choosing either the ground or air module depending on traffic, costs, ridesharing demands or other considerations. Piloting and driving is handled entirely autonomously, achieving Level 5 operation that never requires the human passengers to take over.

When congestion is high, the carbon-fiber capsule is automatically attached to a 5x44-meter air module powered by eight counter-rotating rotors. In other situations, the capsule is simply attached to a set of wheels for trips around a city. Both drive modules are powered by onboard batteries.

Battery energy density is not quite ready to make such vehicles a production reality in the near term. Automakers are also years away from achieving Level 5 autonomy on the road, while a multi-rotor VTOL aircraft will require a higher level of development than traditional autopilot systems to handle complex urban environments.

"While Pop.Up relies on future technologies that are not yet mature enough, such as electric propulsion and sense-and-avoid technology, the basic idea of the vehicle is feasible," Airbus project contributor Marius Bebesel told Electric Vehicle Research.

Airbus is working on actual demonstrator vehicles that are expected to be flying in the next few years.



Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h