Alpina B3, B4 get 440-hp S model

  • March 3, 2017, 4:29 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The B3 S Bi-Turbo is the closest thing to a M3 Touring.

Storied BMW tuner Alpina has upgraded the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo in time for next week's Geneva Auto Show. The two models are based on the 3 Series and the 4 Series, respectively.


The bulk of the upgrades made to the S variants are found under the hood. The B3 and the B4 both use a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine rated at 440 horsepower and 486 pound-feet of torque. In comparison, the same engine generated 410 horses and 442 pound-feet in the outgoing models.

Buyers can choose either rear- or all-wheel drive, but transmission options haven't been revealed yet. In its fastest configuration, the B4 hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds. It's about as fast as a M4 equipped with the optional Competition Package.

The B3 is available as a sedan and as a station wagon -- it's the closest thing to a M3 Touring on the market, at least for enthusiasts who live where Alpinas are distributed. The B4 is offered as a coupe and as a convertible. All variants receive discreet visual tweaks including new lights on both ends.

According to Motor 1, the Alpina B3 S Bi-Turbo and B4 S Bi-Turbo are on sale now in Germany -- Alpina's home market -- and in a handful of other nations including China and Australia. The 6 Series-based B6 is sold in the United States, but Alpina has no plans to sell the B3 and the B4 on our shores.

Both models will be displayed next week during the Geneva Auto Show. They'll share the spotlight with the brand new B5, which is based on the latest 5 Series.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h