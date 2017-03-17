AMG dishes out new details on upcoming Project One super car

  • March 10, 2017, 11:21 am
  • Mar 10, 2017, 11:21 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Project One's F1 engine will require a rebuild every 31,000 miles.

We're still a few months out from AMG's official unveiling of its latest super car, the Project One, but the brand's boss has dished out some new details on the F1-inspired car.


Tobias Moers, the head of AMG, has reaffirmed that Project One will come with a 1.6L turbocharged V6 straight from Formula One, but there will be a few changes to the engine to make it viable in a street-legal super car. For example, the engine's crank will be cast rather than machined. In the name of emissions, the V6's compression ratio will be reduced. And in order to allow the engine to idle at 1,200rpm rather than a race car-like 4,000rpm, AMG will have to rework the fuel injection system. The engine will, however, retain the ability to scream all the way to 11,000rpm.

Unfortunately, the V6 will also keep the racing car's maintenance schedule. That means the engine will have to be totally rebuilt after 50,000km, or just 31,000 miles.

"We have an understanding of about 50,000km," Moers said of the car's engine longevity, according to Motoring. "This OK for us. I think that's good enough."

Still, that shouldn't be much of an issue considering most owners won't be using the Project One as a daily driver. Moreover, anyone with deep enough pockets to afford the $2.4 million Project One in the first place likely won't balk at the price of a full engine rebuild.

In addition to the powertrain details, Moers also confirmed that the Project One will use an automated manual gearbox in place of a dual-clutch unit. Moers cited weight as the reason for going with an automated manual.

The Project One's gas engine will be supplemented by a pair of electric motors at the front axle. Each electric motor will provide about 163 horsepower; total system power will be in the neighborhood of 1,000 horsepower.

AMG is planning on building just 275 units of the Project One. The car will be shown for the first time at this fall's Frankfurt Motor Show. Deliveries should commence by late 2018 or early 2019.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h