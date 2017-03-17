Aston Martin launches racing-inspired AMR sub-brand

Development of top-tier AMR Pro variants will be led by the company's 'Q' unit, with mechanical and aesthetic enhancements.

Aston Martin has launched a new sub-brand to bridge the gap between its road and race cars.

The company's flagship race-inspired vehicles will soon carry an AMR badge, referencing the Aston Marton Racing unit established in 2004. AMR editions will bring enhanced performance, unique styling and retuned suspension, among other upgrades.

Unveiled this week in Geneva, the Rapide AMR represents the first-tier of AMR modifications with more power, a track-focused suspension setup and distinct styling inside and out. It will be powered by a 600PS (592 horsepower) version of Aston's naturally aspirated V12, with a new quad exhaust system and a 210-mph top send.

The Vantage AMR Pro showcases the sub-brand's pinnacle product following a "Track to Tarmac" philosophy in which race technology trickles down to road cars. The track-only special edition is motivated by a 507PS (500 horsepower) development of Aston Martin Racing's GT4 race engine.

The British automaker's core vehicle engineering teams will be tasked with developing basic AMR packages, while Q by Aston Martin Advanced Operations will be responsible for creating AMR Pro models.

RELATED CARS 2016 Aston Martin DB9 GT 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante 2016 Aston Martin Vanquish 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Roadster 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe 2016 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster 2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage 2016 Aston Martin Rapide S 2016 Aston Martin DB9 GT Volante

"Each time we have pushed the boundaries and done something extreme, the customers have loved the cars," says Aston Martin EVP and chief creative officer Marek Reichman. "AMR enables us to take Aston Martin into a new dimension ... They will be special and rare cars that are credible, thrilling to drive and hugely desirable to own."