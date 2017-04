Aston Martin V8, V12 Vantage S get Red Bull Racing editions

The limited-edition packages feature F1-inspired color themes and a full complement of carbon fiber components.

Aston Martin has revealed Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions, available for both the V8 and V12 variants.The limited-edition packages feature Red Bull Racing-inspired color themes, with a choice between Tungsten Silver and gloss or satin Mariana Blue exterior paint. A red grille surround and yellow calipers complete the look.Designers in Aston Martin's 'Q' division configured the cars with a full complement of carbon-fiber upgrades including the grille, splitter, diffuser and side strakes.The interior has been outfitted with Red Bull Racing headrest embroidery, carbon trim inlays, diamond quilting and an Alcantara steering wheel with a 12-o'clock accent stripe.Buyers can choose to have their sill and inspection plates personally signed by Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen.Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter.