Audi E-tron quattro crossover on track for 2018 arrival

Dissing Tesla and Jaguar, an Audi exec claims it will be "the first real premium manufacturer doing a premium electric SUV."

Audi has reaffirmed its commitment to bring the E-tron quattro crossover to market sometime next year.

First unveiled in concept form at 2015's Frankfurt auto show, the E-tron quattro combines three electric motors to deliver more than 500 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels in short bursts. Audi expects the crossover to reach 62 mph from a standstill in just 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of 130 mph.

Apparently taking a stab at Tesla's Model X and Jaguar's I-Pace, Audi sales and marketing head Dietmar Voggenreiter recently claimed the project represents "the first real premium manufacturer doing a premium electric SUV," as quoted by Autocar.

The final production build promises to be "quite close" to the concept, sized slightly larger than the Q5 but not as big as the Q7.

RELATED CARS 2017 Audi Q5 2017 Audi TT 2017 Audi TT Roadster 2017 Audi TTS Coupe 2017 Audi A7 2016 Audi S7 2017 Audi S8 2016 Audi allroad 2017 Audi SQ5 2017 Audi Q3

The executive suggests Audi is waiting until 2018 for better batteries that can deliver more than 311 miles of electric range. At that time, the vehicle will also be supported by a wider network of fast-charging infrastructure.

Live images by Ronan Glon.