Audi Q4 crossover coming in 2019

Audi will launch a new Q4 crossover in about two years.

Audi confirmed in its latest financial statement that a new compact crossover is heading to showrooms in 2019.

The new model will be called Q4. Audi bills the Q4 as a "sporty compact utility vehicle." It's slated to go on sale sometime during 2019.

Although Audi didn't dish out any other details, the Q4 is expected to essentially be a production version of the TT offroad concept that was unveiled at the 2014 Beijing Motor Show. Audi was forced to use the TT moniker on the concept as Alfa Romeo actually held the rights to the Q4 name. However, Audi has since secured the Q4 name from the Italian automaker.

Like the TT concept, the Q4 is expected to adopt a swoopy roofline to give it a sportier appearance. It'll go up against the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in the marketplace, both of which also use a coupe-like roofline.

Powertrains remain unknown at this time, but four- and six-cylinder engines are possible. Audi's signature quattro all-wheel drive will be available as an option, if not standard equipment.

Pricing is far from official, but the Audi Q4 should list from about $50,000.