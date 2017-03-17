Audi recalls A3 to resolve airbag defect

The front passenger airbag can deploy with too much force in certain scenarios.

Audi has issued a recall for the 2017 A3 and S3 sedans to resolve an airbag system defect.In certain lower-speed crash scenarios with an out-of-position occupant -- perhaps sitting on the edge of the seat or reclined -- the airbag control system can misclassify the passenger and activate an excessively powerful airbag deployment."A more forceful passenger frontal airbag deployment than necessary may increase the risk of injury to a front seat occupant," Audi warns.The company identified improper airbag behavior in February during routine production testing. An investigation completed with help from supplier Continental traced the defect to the airbag control software.The campaign affects around 11,600 vehicles sold in the US. Each will receive revised software to restore proper airbag operation.