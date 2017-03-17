Audi Sport quattro concept won't reach production

We might get the next RS 6 Avant as a consolation prize.

The heritage-laced Audi Sport quattro concept will not receive the proverbial green light for production, according to one of the company's top executives. The coupe (pictured) was introduced at the 2013 edition of the Frankfurt Auto Show.

"It's a nice dream, but I think we have so much in front of us that the most important thing is to get the lineup where we need it," explained Audi Sport boss Stephen Winkelmann in an interview with Car & Driver.

His comments suggest the coupe and convertible variants of the R8 will remain Audi Sport's only standalone models. Instead, the newly-independent sub-brand will focus on introducing more RS-badged models, including several crossovers and SUVs.

Surprisingly, Audi is considering selling the next RS 6 Avant in the United States for the very first time. The hot-rodded model has never been offered on our shores because the wagon segment here is microscopic at best, but an insider told Car & Driver that Audi of America officials are trying to make a business case for a U.S.-spec variant.

RELATED CARS 2017 Audi Q5 2017 Audi TT 2017 Audi TT Roadster 2017 Audi TTS Coupe 2017 Audi A7 2016 Audi S7 2017 Audi S8 2016 Audi allroad 2017 Audi SQ5 2017 Audi Q3

The next Audi A6 is at least a year away from landing in showrooms, so the new RS 6 Avant won't debut in Europe until 2019 at the earliest. Even if it gets earmarked for our market, we'll need to be patient before it makes the trip across the pond.