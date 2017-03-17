Audi Sport quattro concept won't reach production

  • March 25, 2017, 4:37 am
  • Mar 25, 2017, 4:37 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

We might get the next RS 6 Avant as a consolation prize.

The heritage-laced Audi Sport quattro concept will not receive the proverbial green light for production, according to one of the company's top executives. The coupe (pictured) was introduced at the 2013 edition of the Frankfurt Auto Show.

"It's a nice dream, but I think we have so much in front of us that the most important thing is to get the lineup where we need it," explained Audi Sport boss Stephen Winkelmann in an interview with Car & Driver.

His comments suggest the coupe and convertible variants of the R8 will remain Audi Sport's only standalone models. Instead, the newly-independent sub-brand will focus on introducing more RS-badged models, including several crossovers and SUVs.

Surprisingly, Audi is considering selling the next RS 6 Avant in the United States for the very first time. The hot-rodded model has never been offered on our shores because the wagon segment here is microscopic at best, but an insider told Car & Driver that Audi of America officials are trying to make a business case for a U.S.-spec variant.

RELATED CARS
2017 Audi Q5
2017 Audi TT
2017 Audi TT Roadster
2017 Audi TTS Coupe
2017 Audi A7
2016 Audi S7
2017 Audi S8
2016 Audi allroad
2017 Audi SQ5
2017 Audi Q3

The next Audi A6 is at least a year away from landing in showrooms, so the new RS 6 Avant won't debut in Europe until 2019 at the earliest. Even if it gets earmarked for our market, we'll need to be patient before it makes the trip across the pond.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h