Backup camera failures prompt Subaru Impreza recall

Subaru has launched a recall for the 2017 Impreza to fix a problem with the backup camera.The Impreza's Harman-supplied infotainment system to freeze or show a blank screen. An investigation traced the problems to a software bug and improper memory handling during startup."If the rearview camera image is not displayed or the image freezes, it does not provide an additional view of the area behind the vehicle to the driver when the vehicle is in reverse," the company says. "As a result, there is an increased risk of injury or a crash."Approximately 25,600 vehicles will receive a software update to restore proper behavior.