Geneva LIVE: 2017 BMW 5 Series Touring

  • March 8, 2017, 12:30 pm
  • Mar 8, 2017, 12:30 pm
  •         by Ronan Glon

The new 5 wagon was developed specifically for Europe.

BMW has introduced the 2017 5 Series Touring at the Geneva Auto Show.
Like the 2017 5 Series sedan, the Touring gets evolutionary styling updates that bring it in line with BMW's most recent design language. Its front end is identical to the sedan's, meaning it receives thin headlights that stretch into a pair of kidney grilles that are wider than before. Out back, the L-shaped tail lamps remain.

The story is different under the sheet metal. The Touring is built on BMW's modular CLAR platform, and it's up to 220 pounds lighter than its predecessor. The diet involved building various suspension components and the tailgate out of aluminum.

The Touring is available with the same tech features as the sedan. These include a digital and configurable instrument cluster -- a first for the 5 --, and a gesture-controlled infotainment system borrowed from the bigger 7 Series. BMW's remote-controlled parking function is also found on the list of options.

In Europe, the lineup will initially include four models named 530i, 540i xDrive, 520d, and 530d, respectively. The available engines range from a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder rated at 190 horsepower to a 3.0-liter gas-burning straight-six that produces 350 horses. Additional variants will be added to the lineup later in the production run.

An eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard on every model except for the 520d, which retains a six-speed manual gearbox. The 520 and both 530s ship with rear-wheel drive, while the 540i is exclusively offered with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system.

BMW stresses the 5 Series Touring was developed specifically for the European market, which suggests we won't see it in U.S. showrooms. That means the 3 Series will remain the only BMW wagon sold on our shores in the foreseeable future. However, a recent report claims it won't be return after production of the current model ends in 2019.

Live images by Ronan Glon.

