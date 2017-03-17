Bugatti begins deliveries of new Chiron hypercar [Video]

The first Chiron buyers will soon be very happy.

Bugatti has officially commenced deliveries of its all-new Chiron hypercar. Bugatti first introduced its Veyron-replacing Chiron about a year ago at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.

Bugatti has actually finished the first three units out of the Chiron's planned 500-unit production run. The French automaker says those vehicles are heading to customers in Europe and in the Middle East.

Lucky buyer No. 4 will also be getting their Chiron soon; Bugatti says it will present that vehicle at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

Bugatti is currently ramping up production at its plant in Molsheim, France, with the company hoping to produce up to 70 examples of the Chiron this year. If that rate of production is sustained, Chiron production should wrap up sometime in 2024.

Although full performance specifications have not been announced, the Chiron should improve upon the Veyron's already gaudy numbers. Whereas the Veyron could only muster about 1,200 horsepower in its top form, the Chiron's 16-cylinder engine is good for 1,500 horsepower.