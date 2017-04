Buick teases new Enclave ahead of New York debut

The redesigned Enclave is expected to be the first model available with an Avenir edition.

General Motors has released the first teaser image for the next-generation Buick Enclave , due to make its first public appearance next month in New York.The zoomed-in rendering provides a glimpse at the Enclave's new front end, which appears to bring the crossover up to speed with the modern design language used in the latest LaCrosse.GM sent the Enclave's platform architecture two directions in recent years, introducing a smaller GMC Acadia and a larger Chevrolet Traverse . The new Enclave is expected to follow the latter, adopting a longer wheelbase and potentially shedding around 100 pounds.The latest Traverse can be purchased with a 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V6, while an Ecotec 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is new to the range with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.The redesigned Enclave is expected to inaugurate the Avenir sub-brand , which will presumably include unique exterior design elements and a more high-end interior. The company last year said 90 percent of Enclave buyers opt for one of the top two trim levels, making it the logical first choice to receive a more exclusive and expensive configuration.More details will likely be released ahead of the New York debut.