Cadillac Oscars ad speaks to "a nation divided"

The ad is one of four to be aired tonight during the Academy Awards.

Cadillac will air four new commercials during the Academy Awards show tonight, but certainly the one that will be most talked about seems to be timed for our political times, despite a staunch denial by the brand.

Titled "Carry," the ad opens on large protest crowds, scenes all too familiar to those keeping up with the news these days. "We are a nation divided," the narrator intones. "That's what they tell us, right?"

However, the tone soon transitions into a message about unity rather than division, with images of protesters and police hugging, soldiers and athletes literally carrying injured compatriots, and rescue workers airlifting flood victims off roofs. "But what they don't tell you, what doesn't make the news," the narrator continues, "Is this: we carry each other forward, no matter who we are, what we believe, or where we come from."

The message then turns to the brand's history of "carrying humanity" while images of Marylin Monroe, Muhammad Ali and President Dwight Eisenhower all posed with Cadillacs.

Cadillac director of brand marketing Melody Lee told Automotive News that the spot was "neither a political or social statement," instead "a celebration of the incredible American spirit, and of a country that when united, inspires, enables and achieves."

However, given the content it seems unlikely the ad will be seen as neutral. It closes with this sentiment: "Maybe what we carry isn't just people; it's an idea that while we're not the same, we can be one."

The three additional ads are: "Pioneers" focuses on Cadillacs future, with nods to semi-autonomous tech; "Pedestal" showcases the Escala concept; while an unnamed one is all about the 2017 CTS-V. See them below.