Cadillac planning eight new models by 2022

  • March 30, 2017, 5:26 am
  • Mar 30, 2017, 5:26 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Company boss de Nysschen wants to make sure "Cadillacs are parked in the right driveways again."

Cadillac boss Johan de Nysschen has outlined how he plans to take on the biggest players in the luxury segment.

The former Audi executive is facing a Herculean task. In his own words, his team needs to "reinstate exclusivity, reinvent luxury, and add crossovers to make sure that Cadillacs are parked in the right driveways again."

Building more desirable products is key to achieving those goals, de Nysschen told Automobile Magazine. The product offensive will primarily focus on crossovers, which are in hot demand all around the globe. By 2022, Cadillac's lineup will include an entry-level soft-roader named XT1, a bigger model named XT3, the existing XT5, and a range-topping crossover dubbed either XT7 or XT8. The Escalade will presumably fill the void between the XT5 and and the XT7.

The aforementioned XTs will be aimed at the BMW X1, X3, X5, and X7, respectively. They'll collectively represent a majority of Cadillac sales in the United States and abroad, but General Motors' flagship brand isn't giving up on sedans.

An entry-level model named CT1 will arrive in 2021, according to Automobile. The ATS will be replaced by the CT3, which will be about the same size as the next Mercedes-Benz CLA. The CT5 will succeed the CTS, and a flagship named CT8 will join the CT6 (pictured) to battle against the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

RELATED CARS
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe
2017 Cadillac ATS
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
2017 Cadillac ATS-V
2017 Cadillac CT6
2017 Cadillac XTS
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV
2017 Cadillac Escalade
2016 Cadillac SRX
2016 Cadillac CTS-V

All of the aforementioned cars will be developed with the United States and China in mind. Cadillac will continue to sell cars in Europe, but de Nysschen expects the brand will remain a niche player in the luxury segment because it's not shooting for all-out volume.

"We are consciously going down different avenues from Audi, BMW, and Mercedes," summed up the executive.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 12h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h