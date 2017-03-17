Most Discussed

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 hits near-200mph top speed

  • February 20, 2017, 10:55 am
  • Feb 20, 2017, 10:55 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is flat-out fast.

Oh how the times have changed. The 200mph club was once reserved for high-dollar exotics like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but Chevrolet has announced that its $65,000 Camaro ZL1 is capable of hitting the double-century mark.
Chevy recently took its latest Camaro ZL1 to Germany's Automotive Testing Papenburg GmBH proving ground to see what it could do. In its bone-stock configuration the ZL1 hit 202.3mph in one direction of the 7.6-mile track and 193.3mph in the other, netting a certified average top speed of 198mph.

Curious to see what the car could do with just a few adjustments, Chevy engineers fiddled with the ZL1's camber settings and tire pressure, resulting in an average top speed that topped 200mph.

"The ZL1 was developed with high-speed performance in mind, incorporating a balanced aerodynamic package that reduces lift without significantly affecting drag," said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer. "After testing the car in standard settings, which produced the 198-mph average, we set the front and rear camber adjustments to 0 degrees and the tire pressures to the maximum allowable sidewall pressure, and saw the ZL1 average over 200 mph."

In addition to its astounding top end, the 650-horsepower ZL1 is capable of accelerating from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, hitting 1.02g in the corners and stopping from 60mph in 107 feet. Those attributes helped the Camaro ZL1 get around the Nurburgring in 7:29.60, marking a 12-second improvement over the previous-generation ZL1.

It should be noted that the ZL1's top speed was accomplished with the car's optional 10-speed automatic transmission. That version of the ZL1 will set you back $65,830, which includes a $995 destination fee and $2,100 gas guzzler tax. The six-speed manual version of the ZL1 can be had for $63,435 (including a $995 destination charge and $1,300 gas guzzler tax).

For those that want a more practical 200mph car on the cheap, the Dodge Charger Hellcat is capable of 204mph for just under $68,000.

