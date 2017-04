Chevrolet introduces 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE

The ZL1 1LE is the ultimate track-day Camaro.

Chevrolet has introduced a hardcore, track-oriented variant of the Camaro named ZL1 1LE.Billed as the ultimate track-day Camaro, the ZL1 1LE receives a model-specific suspension built using lightweight components. Chevrolet points out users can easily dial in race-ready settings at the track, and return to street settings when it's time to go home.The ZL1 1LE rides on Goodyear tires designed to warm up quickly. They're wrapped around forged aluminum wheels that are an inch wider and an inch smaller in diameter than the standard ZL1 's wheels. Importantly, they're lighter than the stock wheels in spite of the added width.No race car would be complete without comprehensive aero upgrades, and the ZL1 1LE delivers. Notably, there are dive planes on the front bumper used to generate downforce, and a huge carbon fiber wing out back.Power comes from a supercharged LT4 engine that sends 650 horsepower to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission with a rev-matching function. Brembo brakes bring the action to a stop. Performance specifications haven't been released yet.The ZL1 1LE is lighter than the coupe it's based on, but it isn't a basic, stripped-down race car. The list of standard features includes a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and even a Bose premium sound system.The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will go on sale later this year. Look for a pricing announcement before then.