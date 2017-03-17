Most Discussed

Chevrolet to close SS order book in a few weeks?

  • February 17, 2017, 4:30 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

A new report indicates dealers will stop taking orders at the end of the month.

Chevrolet will soon stop taking orders for the SS, according to a recent report. The Bowtie's V8-powered, rear-wheel drive sports sedan has already entered the last few weeks of its life.
Built in Australia, the SS is essentially a re-badged and Americanized version of the Holden Commodore. Its life cycle has been relatively short, but it's a casualty of General Motors' decision to stop manufacturing cars Down Under by the end of the year. The order book will close at the end of the month, according to GM Authority.

The Commodore will be replaced by a market-specific version of the Opel Insignia, a sedan that will also spawn the next-generation Buick Regal. All three cars ride on a front-wheel drive architecture, and they offer a V6 as the top-spec engine. That leaves Chevrolet without a platform capable of underpinning a new SS, and it all but confirms the sedan will not get a successor in the foreseeable future.

For months, industry rumors indicated Chevrolet would send off the SS with a limited-edition, high-performance model aimed at true enthusiasts. The most credible report pointed to a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine rated at about 580 horsepower, which would have been a generous increase over the standard SS' 415-horse rating.

Holden has already announced it will send off the rear-wheel drive Commodore with a batch of limited-edition models, and its performance-oriented HSV division introduced an LS9-powered model, but Chevrolet has been conspicuously silent. The sportier SS might never see the light that awaits at the end of an assembly line if the order book really is about to close.

