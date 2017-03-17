Chevy Volt heads to China as the Buick Velite

The first glimpse of the production car suggests GM has kept brand-specific modifications to a minimum.

General Motors has provided the first glimpse of the Buick Velite, a Chevrolet Volt -based hybrid that will be exclusive to China.

The company brought a wild Velite concept to the Guangzhou auto show in November, suggesting engineers might have been working on a unique vehicle built upon the Volt's chassis.

The latest photo, however, appears to indicate that GM has simply placed a Buick badge on the Volt, though the lower bumper appears to have a bit more painted surface to distinguish it from the Chevy. It is unclear if the front end will feature a higher level of customization.

The Velite's drivetrain appears to match the Volt, pairing a 1.5-liter engine and an electric motor. Its range spec is a bit higher, likely due to the more generous China test cycle, with an estimated 62 miles running on battery power alone.

RELATED CARS 2017 Buick Enclave 2017 Buick LaCrosse 2017 Buick Regal 2017 Buick Encore 2017 Buick Cascada 2017 Buick Envison 2016 Buick Verano

A simple rebadge might not come as much of a surprise, as Buick continues to have a particularly strong brand presence among Chinese buyers. In 2016, Buick accounted for nearly 1.2 million sales in the country while Chevy rose to just 525,000 units.