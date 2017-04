Chicago LIVE: 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport

Ram has unveiled a special edition of its 1500 Sport model.

Ram is using the 2017 Chicago auto show to introduce a new color to its 1500 pickup truck lineup.The new hue, known as Copper Pearl, will be available on the Ram 1500 Copper Sport. The new Copper Pear is the second unique color to be offered on the 2017 Ram 1500 Sport, joining the previously announced Ignition Orange In addition to its vibrant paint job, the 1500 Copper Sport also includes a Sport hood with black decals, blacked-out grille and black badges. Trucks equipped with two-wheel drive will get 22-inch wheels while four-wheel drive trucks will receive 20-inch wheels.Inside that Copper Pearl theme continues with color-accented embroidery, mesh seat inserts and trim pieces."The Ram 1500 Copper Sport builds on the ever-increasing demand for factory-custom trucks," said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA - Global. "Our customers continue to enjoy the attention to detail and styling our designers put into each trim level, and this new eye-grabbing model will not disappoint."Ram will build just 3,000 units of the 1500 Copper Sport, all with a Crew Cab and a V8 engine. Pricing will start at $45,630, which does not include a $1,320 destination charge. The 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport is slated to arrive in dealer showrooms later this month.