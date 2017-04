Chicago LIVE: Ram HD Night editions

Ram is expanding its Night appearance package to Heavy Duty models.

Ram has unveiled a new Night appearance package for its 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickup truck models at the Chicago auto show. The Night package is already available for light duty 1500 Ram models.The Night package uses the Sport appearance package as a base, adding to it body-colored wheel flares, black headlight bezels, body-colored bumpers, 20-inch black wheels and available black running boards. Those who opt for the Night package will also receive a black grille, blacked-out 'RAM' lettering and flat black badges."Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd," said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA - Global. "The Ram Brand understands that it's important to meet the demands and deliver outstanding, durable products to every type of truck buyer. From the Ram Sport, to the popular Rebel, to the ultimate off-road truck - the Ram Power Wagon - Ram is building the best trucks in the enthusiast segment."The Night package is only available on single rear wheel HD models with a Crew Cab. It can be had in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations with either a 6.4L HEMI V8 or a 6.7L inline-six Cummins diesel. Available exterior colors include Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal, Delmonico Red Pearl and Granite Crystal Metallic.Heavy Duty models equipped with the Night package will list from $45,520. Destination will add on another $1,320.