WikiLeaks: CIA docs hint at assassination via car hacks

  • March 7, 2017, 2:23 pm
  • Mar 7, 2017, 2:23 pm
  •         by Justin King

WikiLeaks predicts such hacks could enable the CIA to "engage in nearly undetectable assassinations."

The US Central Intelligence Agency's hacking division has allegedly explored vulnerabilities to vehicle systems.


The revelation appears to have surfaced in a WikiLeaks database allegedly containing thousands of documents from the agency's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.

One document outlining a 2014 meeting for the Embedded Devices Branch lists "vehicle systems (e.g. VSEP)" as a "potential mission area." The VSEP acronym is not identified, though it surfaces later in a note regarding QNX that says "big player in VSEP).

QNX is an operating system commonly used in embedded systems. One implementation, QNX CAR, is an infotainment platform used in millions of vehicles from various manufacturers.

"The automotive industry is heading into an area of a very integrated cockpit," QNX head John Wall said in a promotional video released last year. "You can't have safety systems that are completely separated from your navigation system or from your cluster."

WikiLeaks did not uncover any specific details regarding the CIA's vehicle hacking capabilities, but the organization speculates "it would permit the CIA to engage in nearly undetectable assassinations."

Less extreme applications for intelligence gathering might include eavesdropping via a hands-free microphone, or tracking of the vehicle's location, potentially utilizing modern vehicles' cellular modems for real-time monitoring.

Speculation regarding the CIA's ability to hack vehicles predates the WikiLeaks document. Journalist Michael Hastings died in 2013 when his Mercedes-Benz C250 Coupe crashed into a tree and caught fire. He was allegedly working on a story about the CIA at the time, according to LA Weekly, fueling a conspiracy theory that the agency was involved in the accident.

Former US National Coordinator for Security, Infrastructure Protection and Counter-terrorism, Richard Clarke, told the Huffington Post in 2013 that "there is reason to believe" intelligence agencies have developed the ability to remotely control certain vehicle systems and "do some really highly destructive things."

Aside from the vehicle hacks, the WikiLeaks documents point to a broader program that involves malware and hacking tools for iPhone and Android devices, smart TVs, routers and computers, among other devices.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h