Chicago LIVE: 2017 Nissan Titan King Cab

King Cabs will round out the new Titan lineup.

We've known for some time that a King Cab will be the final variant of Nissan's new Titan and Titan XD pickup line. With the automaker's unveiling of the new style at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, that's now official.Buyers who want the 'tweener cab will be able to option it on both the standard V8 Titan as well as the V8 and Cummins diesel versions of the beefed-up XD. No matter what engine or duty variant you choose, the bed length stays the same: 6.5 feet.There are some catches. King Cab buyers will be limited to the S, SV and PRO-4X (off-road) trims, and V6 buyers are out of luck. Those who want extra space in a more luxurious Platinum Select model will have to bump up to the Crew Cab.The Titan King Cab will retain the suicide-style rear-hinged door for increased access to the second row.For those who prefer secure storage to extra passenger space, a rear seat delete option will also be available. This package also deletes the rear seat heating duct and the rear entry assist grips. In place of the rear bench, buyers will get a load-flat rear floor and additional tie-down hooks.Towing with the standard King Cab V8 will max out at 9,420 pounds. Payload caps at 1,640 pounds. XD models will top off at 12,510 and 2,710 pounds, respectively, depending on the powertrain.Nissan dealers will begin stocking Titan King Cab models later this spring.