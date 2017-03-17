Dodge Challenger SRT Demon to feature Drag Mode [Video]

The Dodge Challenger Demon was designed for the drag strip.

When Dodge sat down to create the Challenger Hellcat, it set out to make a well-round muscle car; one that could go like stink, but still corner, brake and be used as an everyday driver. The all-new Challenger Demon will not follow that blueprint.In its seventh teaser video, called "Third Law," Dodge has revealed that its Challenger Demon will come with a Drag Mode. Dodge will fully detail the Demon's Drag Mode at a later date, but we imagine it will turn the muscle car into a 1/4 mile muncher.In addition to its Drag Mode, the Challenger Demon will feature a unique suspension designed specifically for the drag strip. The suspension will use "old school" principles of softer springs for better weight transfers, but Dodge promises a modern twist thanks to a mechanical/electronic suspension. What that means we're not exactly sure, but a few cryptic hints seem to indicate that the vehicle will use its softest spring settings at wide open throttle, allowing maximum weight transfer. If the driver lifts, the suspension could firm back up, resulting in better lateral stability. We'll just have to wait and see if that guess is right.Dodge also included this little Easter Egg with its latest tease: 13.5=575@500. Again, we don't know for sure what that means, but we have a guess. It's possible that the Demon will generate 13.5psi of boost from its supercharger, up from the 11.6psi generated from the Hellcat. Along with other power upgrades, that could mean the Demon will generate 575 lb-ft of torque at just 500rpm. In comparison, the Hellcat doesn't make that kind of twist until about 2,700 revs.Dodge will fully unveil the Challenger Demon at the 2017 New York auto show.