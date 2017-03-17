Most Discussed

Other Viper Stories

Other Dodge Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Dodge Viper sold out

  • February 11, 2017, 4:22 am
  • Feb 11, 2017, 4:22 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Viper production will end on August 31st.

You're out of luck if you want to custom-order a Dodge Viper.
Get More Car Info


FCA design boss Ralph Gilles told Automotive News reporter Richard Truett that the last examples of the V10-powered sports car have been spoken for. This is the second time the current-generation Viper has sold out; Dodge re-opened the order books late last year when it realized it had enough parts left over to build a few additional cars.

The company has numerous orders to fill, so production of the Viper will continue at the Conner Avenue plant until August 31 of this year, according to Motor Trend. What will happen to the factory after that is up in the air, because the Viper won't spawn a direct successor.

In recent years, FCA boss Sergio Marchionne has regularly lamented the Viper is expensive to build because it doesn't share any major components with other members of the Dodge lineup. To complicate the matter, sales have collapsed in spite of a huge price drop and the launch of limited-edition models.

Marchionne hasn't ruled out resurrecting the Viper nameplate in the coming years; it's one of Dodge's most emblematic cars, even outside of the United States. However, he hinted a born-again model would ride on an existing platform in order to keep costs in check, and it most likely won't get a naturally-aspirated V10 engine for the same reason.


RELATED CONTENT
SRT Viper convertible to arrive by 2015
Mean machine: The factory-built Challenger Drag Pak comes to life
December sales: Chrysler, GM, Nissan, Subaru finish up; VW, Volvo down
June sales: Up, up and away!
October sales: Industry up 14% vs. 2014
Dodge Viper gets five limited editions for final production year
Dodge adds sixth 25th Anniversary Edition Viper after first five sell out
The Dead List: Eight cars that won't live to see 2017

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 9h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h