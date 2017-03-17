February sales: GM, VW post gains as FCA, Toyota slide

  • March 1, 2017, 2:43 pm
  • Mar 1, 2017, 2:43 pm
  •         by Justin King

With such a wide range of results and relatively flat sales for the industry overall, analysts have not yet established a consensus on their full-year outlook.

Many automakers experienced another tough month for US sales, though a few companies emerged with double-digit gains.

Among Detroit's Big Three, General Motors was the big winner with GMC and Chevrolet gains more than offsetting a slide in Buick and Cadillac sales. Ford ended up down for the month, despite a nine-percent jump for Lincoln, while Ram was the only Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand to achieve positive growth.

The luxury segment experienced an even wider spread. Audi topped the list with a 17-percent climb, more than doubling Mercedes-Benz' growth rate, while BMW was nearly flat for the month.

Lexus sales dropped by nearly 21 percent, slightly worse than Acura's 15-percent falloff, but Infiniti managed to post a 33-percent climb. Jaguar's deliveries skyrocketed by 130 percent, thanks to the F-Pace.

With such a wide range of results and relatively flat sales for the industry overall, analysts have not yet established a consensus on their full-year outlook.


February year-over-year:

- Acura down 14.9%, 10,864
- Alfa up 842.6%, 443
- Audi up 17.3%, 13,741
- Bentley up 150.0%, 155
- BMW up 0.3%, 22558
- Buick down 9.4%, 16,131
- Cadillac down 8.6%, 10,823
- Chevrolet up 3.4%, 164,095
- Chrysler down 28.1%, 16,730
- Dodge down 6.6%, 43,878
- Fiat down 19.1%, 2,145
- Ford down 4.5%, 198,720
- Genesis 1,582
- GMC up 17.2%, 46,339
- Honda up 4.3%, 110,822
- Hyundai down 2.9%, 51,438
- Infiniti up 32.5%, 13,737
- Jaguar up 130.4%, 3,484
- Jeep down 14.7%, 62,345
- Kia down 14.2%, 42,673
- *Lamborghini up 2.3%, 88
- Land Rover down 10.4%, 5,747
- Lexus down 20.6%, 18,338
- Lincoln up 8.8%, 8,744
- Maserati up 49% to 1,087
- Mazda up 5.9%, 22,824
- **Mercedes-Benz up 6.8%, 27,383
- MINI down 24.1%, 2,154
- Mitsubishi up 38.8%, 10,924
- Nissan up 1.2%, 122,003
- Porsche up 2.1%, 3,637
- Ram up 3.6%, 42,785
- smart down 17.5%, 348
- Subaru up 8.3%, 45,500
- *Tesla up 39.5%, 3,000
- Toyota down 5.4%, 156,001
- Volkswagen up 12.7%, 15,145
- Volvo down 11.6%, 4,651

2017 year-to-date:
- Acura down 12.8%, 20,066
- Alfa up 379.1%, 551
- Audi up 14.3%, 26,942
- Bentley up 111.9%, 303
- BMW up 0.2%, 40,667
- Buick down 18.9%, 29,248
- Cadillac down 6.5%, 21,121
- Chevrolet up 1.0%, 299,265
- Chrysler down 33.2%, 30,107
- Dodge down 11.9%, 83,987
- Fiat down 14.3%, 4,309
- Ford down 3.3%, 361,121
- Genesis 3,400
- GMC up 9.4%, 83,663
- Honda up 5.9%, 208,000
- Hyundai down 1.9%, 96,127
- Infiniti up 33.9%, 25,295
- Jaguar up 124.3%, 6,423
- Jeep down 11.1%, 120,760
- Kia down 11.1%, 78,299
- *Lamborghini up 2.3%, 176
- Land Rover down 1.3%, 11,910
- Lexus down 23.0%, 33,910
- Lincoln up 15.2%, 17,529
- Maserati up 57.7% to 1,976
- Mazda up 7.9%, 44,522
- **Mercedes-Benz up 5.1%, 55,283
- MINI down 13.4%, 5,264
- Mitsubishi up 23.0%, 17,381
- Nissan up 2.3%, 222,764
- Porsche up 4.0%, 8,239
- Ram up 4.5%, 80,830
- smart down 18.1%, 672
- Subaru up 7.5%, 89,397
- *Tesla up 37.3%, 5,800
- Toyota down 7.1%, 283,477
- Volkswagen up 14.8%, 48,655
- Volvo down 14.5%, 8,123

*Based on estimates from Automotive News.
** NOT including Sprinter

Note that last month's highlights and lowlights listed below are merely a selection of some of the month's bigger movers.

Highlights (sales up > 40%)
Ford Expedition, up 48% to 5,906
Chevy Volt, up 62% to 1,820
Audi Q7, up 50% to 2,477
VW Golf, up 60% to 2,094
Nissan Titan, up 182% to 2,988
Nissan Armada, up 109% to 2,289

Lowlights (sales down > 30%)
Porsche Panamera, down 90% to 28
Subaru BRZ, down 30% to 786
Ford Fusion, down 35% to 16,512
Buick LaCrosse, down 49% to 1,348
Chevy Malibu, down 42% to 12,406
Audi A5, down 45% to 333
VW Touareg, down 41% to 238

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h