February sales: GM, VW post gains as FCA, Toyota slide

With such a wide range of results and relatively flat sales for the industry overall, analysts have not yet established a consensus on their full-year outlook.

Many automakers experienced another tough month for US sales, though a few companies emerged with double-digit gains.



Among Detroit's Big Three, General Motors was the big winner with GMC and Chevrolet gains more than offsetting a slide in Buick and Cadillac sales. Ford ended up down for the month, despite a nine-percent jump for Lincoln, while Ram was the only Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand to achieve positive growth.



The luxury segment experienced an even wider spread. Audi topped the list with a 17-percent climb, more than doubling Mercedes-Benz' growth rate, while BMW was nearly flat for the month.



Lexus sales dropped by nearly 21 percent, slightly worse than Acura's 15-percent falloff, but Infiniti managed to post a 33-percent climb. Jaguar's deliveries skyrocketed by 130 percent, thanks to the F-Pace.



February year-over-year:

- Acura down 14.9%, 10,864

- Alfa up 842.6%, 443

- Audi up 17.3%, 13,741

- Bentley up 150.0%, 155

- BMW up 0.3%, 22558

- Buick down 9.4%, 16,131

- Cadillac down 8.6%, 10,823

- Chevrolet up 3.4%, 164,095

- Chrysler down 28.1%, 16,730

- Dodge down 6.6%, 43,878

- Fiat down 19.1%, 2,145

- Ford down 4.5%, 198,720

- Genesis 1,582

- GMC up 17.2%, 46,339

- Honda up 4.3%, 110,822

- Hyundai down 2.9%, 51,438

- Infiniti up 32.5%, 13,737

- Jaguar up 130.4%, 3,484

- Jeep down 14.7%, 62,345

- Kia down 14.2%, 42,673

- *Lamborghini up 2.3%, 88

- Land Rover down 10.4%, 5,747

- Lexus down 20.6%, 18,338

- Lincoln up 8.8%, 8,744

- Maserati up 49% to 1,087

- Mazda up 5.9%, 22,824

- **Mercedes-Benz up 6.8%, 27,383

- MINI down 24.1%, 2,154

- Mitsubishi up 38.8%, 10,924

- Nissan up 1.2%, 122,003

- Porsche up 2.1%, 3,637

- Ram up 3.6%, 42,785

- smart down 17.5%, 348

- Subaru up 8.3%, 45,500

- *Tesla up 39.5%, 3,000

- Toyota down 5.4%, 156,001

- Volkswagen up 12.7%, 15,145

- Volvo down 11.6%, 4,651



2017 year-to-date:

- Acura down 12.8%, 20,066

- Alfa up 379.1%, 551

- Audi up 14.3%, 26,942

- Bentley up 111.9%, 303

- BMW up 0.2%, 40,667

- Buick down 18.9%, 29,248

- Cadillac down 6.5%, 21,121

- Chevrolet up 1.0%, 299,265

- Chrysler down 33.2%, 30,107

- Dodge down 11.9%, 83,987

- Fiat down 14.3%, 4,309

- Ford down 3.3%, 361,121

- Genesis 3,400

- GMC up 9.4%, 83,663

- Honda up 5.9%, 208,000

- Hyundai down 1.9%, 96,127

- Infiniti up 33.9%, 25,295

- Jaguar up 124.3%, 6,423

- Jeep down 11.1%, 120,760

- Kia down 11.1%, 78,299

- *Lamborghini up 2.3%, 176

- Land Rover down 1.3%, 11,910

- Lexus down 23.0%, 33,910

- Lincoln up 15.2%, 17,529

- Maserati up 57.7% to 1,976

- Mazda up 7.9%, 44,522

- **Mercedes-Benz up 5.1%, 55,283

- MINI down 13.4%, 5,264

- Mitsubishi up 23.0%, 17,381

- Nissan up 2.3%, 222,764

- Porsche up 4.0%, 8,239

- Ram up 4.5%, 80,830

- smart down 18.1%, 672

- Subaru up 7.5%, 89,397

- *Tesla up 37.3%, 5,800

- Toyota down 7.1%, 283,477

- Volkswagen up 14.8%, 48,655

- Volvo down 14.5%, 8,123

*Based on estimates from Automotive News.

** NOT including Sprinter

Note that last month's highlights and lowlights listed below are merely a selection of some of the month's bigger movers.



Highlights (sales up > 40%)

Ford Expedition, up 48% to 5,906

Chevy Volt, up 62% to 1,820

Audi Q7, up 50% to 2,477

VW Golf, up 60% to 2,094

Nissan Titan, up 182% to 2,988

Nissan Armada, up 109% to 2,289





Lowlights (sales down > 30%)

Porsche Panamera, down 90% to 28

Subaru BRZ, down 30% to 786

Ford Fusion, down 35% to 16,512

Buick LaCrosse, down 49% to 1,348

Chevy Malibu, down 42% to 12,406

Audi A5, down 45% to 333

VW Touareg, down 41% to 238