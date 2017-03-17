ITC considers import ban on Ford hybrids from Mexico

  • March 9, 2017, 2:01 pm
  • Mar 9, 2017, 2:01 pm
  •         by Justin King

The ITC has launched an investigation into allegations of patent infringement.

The US International Trade Commission has agreed to launch an investigation into Ford's hybrid vehicles after receiving a patent infringement complaint.

"The products at issue in the investigation are passenger vehicles that use hybrid electric power with certain types of controllers," the ITC wrote in a news release. "The complainants request that the USITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders."

The dispute was submitted by Paice LLC and Abell Foundation, Inc, both based in Baltimore, Maryland. If the ITC sides with the complainants, Ford could be barred from importing hybrid versions of the Fusion and Lincoln MKZ from factories in Mexico.

Paice claims to have collaborated with Ford from 1999-2004, allegedly working with more than a dozen executives and engineers that performed "detailed modeling and component design work" on the belief that both companies would reach a business agreement.

"In the end, Ford declined to take a license from Paice," the company said in a statement. "Tellingly, Ford licensed Toyota's hybrid technology, and Toyota later took a global license for all of Paice's patented technology."

Paice's press releases focus on patent disputes, lawsuit settlements and licensing agreements involving defendants. The latest statement frames the company as an engineering firm, but it appears to have later drifted toward a litigation strategy. Such businesses are commonly referred to by the derisive term "patent troll."

RELATED CARS
2016 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
2016 Ford Mustang GT
2016 Ford Mustang Convertible
2016 Ford Mustang
2017 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Taurus
2016 Ford Taurus SHO
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Transit
2017 Ford Fusion Energi

Ford's history includes a notable example of a patent infringement battle as the company was in its infancy. The automaker was sued in 1903 by a patent attorney who used amendments to delay his 1879 automobile patent application until the automotive industry was beginning to grow.

Henry Ford fought the lawsuit after all other major automakers folded and agreed to pay royalties. A judge eventually sided with Ford in 1911, agreeing that Ford's use of a four-stroke engine provided sufficient distinction from the two-stroke design described in the patent.

Ford has not yet released public statements outlining its plan to defend against the allegations in the ITC complaint. The ITC cautions that it has not yet made any decision on the merits of the case, which will be sent to an administrative law judge for an evidentiary hearing.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h