Ford invests $200M for new wind tunnel complex

The facility will feature a new rolling-road aerodynamic tunnel with airflow up to 200 mph.

Ford has outlined plans to invest $200 million in a new wind tunnel complex in Allen Park, Michigan.

The 13-acre facility will house a next-generation "rolling road" aerodynamic tunnel with a five-belt conveyor system to better replicate airflow conditions in the real world.

Each wheel gets its own belt, while a larger fifth belt runs under the center of the vehicle. Using the five-belt setup, engineers can assess airflow at speeds of up to 155 mph. Switching to just the single large belt enables higher speeds of up to 200 mph.

The site will also include a new climatic chamber that exposes vehicles to temperatures ranging from -40 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ford expects construction to begin this year. It will eventually be used for everything from race cars to Super Duty trucks.