Ford recalls 440K vehicles to address four defects

  • March 29, 2017, 11:46 am
  •         by Justin King

Affected models include the Fiesta, Fusion, F-450/550, Escape, Edge, Transit Connect and Lincoln MKZ.

Ford has issued several recalls addressing four defects across seven different models, affecting more than 440,000 vehicles sold in North America.

Approximately 230,000 vehicles equipped with 1.6-liter GTDI engines will be repaired to prevent under-hood fires. Models include the 2014 Escape, 2014-2015 Fiesta ST, 2013-2014 Fusion and the 2013-2015 Transit Connect.

A lack of coolant circulation can cause the engine to overheat, potentially cracking the cylinder head. A cracked head can allow oil to leak, increasing the risk of fire in the engine compartment. Dealers will install a coolant level sensor and software, while customers will be asked to bring in their vehicle if it exhibits coolant loss or overheating.

"Ford is aware of 29 reports of fire associated with this issue in the United States and Canada," the company admits. "No injuries have been reported."

The Blue Oval is also adding around 211,000 vehicles to an existing recall related to broken pawl spring tabs in door latches, which can allow the door to unexpectedly open while driving.

The revised list of vehicles includes certain production dates for the 2014 Fiesta, 2013-2014 Fusion and 2013-2014 Lincoln MKZ.

A smaller campaign covering a few hundred new F-450 and F-550 pickups will replace a two-piece driveshaft with a three-piece component and two center bearing brackets.

"Affected vehicles may experience driveline vibration caused by a powertrain system resonance condition at speeds above 75 mph," Ford notes. "Continued operation of a vehicle at these speeds could result in a resonance frequency that may fracture transmission and/or driveline components."

The fourth recall affects just 111 Edge crossovers from the 2017 model year. The small batch of vehicles was assembled with missing welds on the windshield header, reducing lateral structural integrity and potentially increasing the risk of injury in a side-impact crash.

None of the defects have been associated with any injuries.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 12h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h