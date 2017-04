Ford shows F-150 Raptor Baja 1000 race in 360/VR [Video]

After completing the Baja 1000 in November, the new Raptor is now available in Ford showrooms.

Ford has released a 360-degree virtual reality video showing its 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor competing in the 49th SCORE Baja 1000 "The race's exotic setting and exciting visual elements made it a perfect fit for our FordVR app," says Ford digital marketing manager Darci Gurney. "Our virtual reality platform allows us to tell dramatic and impactful stories, showing the surprising side of the Ford brand. 'Born to Baja' does just that."The FordVR app is available for iOS and Android devices in the US.The Raptor completed the iconic Baja 1000 race in November, competing in a completely street-legal configuration. Modifications included a steel safety cage, puncture-resistant fuel cell, racing seats and a full harness. The pickup's 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine was fully stock, producing 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, though the factory springs and shocks were swapped out to accommodate extra weight from the safety gear.The Raptor was not the fastest truck on the Baja 1000, but it did complete the grueling 800-mile journey without any significant problems.