Ford takes 400 Blackberry employees in mass hiring

The team will work on in-car wireless and connectivity.

Ford will take on 400 Blackberry employees in a mass hiring to work on in-car connectivity and wireless technology.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the story, the move "doubles the number of connected-car engineers at Ford and will help the U.S. company build its own wireless products in-house."

It is a deepening of a partnership announced two years ago, when Ford said it would sever its relationship with then-partner Microsoft. Until then, Microsoft software had been the foundation for Ford's Sync's in-car infotainment and communications system, but Blackberry's QNX was thought to be both more flexible and more stable. Blackberry had originally purchased QNX in 2010 for $200 million.

A Blackberry spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that none of the 400 hires came from the QNX division. Instead, QNX will continue its partnership with Ford while trying to become a major player in the autonomous vehicle field.

For its part, Blackberry is hoping to focus on software development and leave behind their once thriving phone business.