Geneva: 2017 Hyundai i30 Tourer

Hyundai's newest wagon boasts one of the biggest trunks in its class.

Hyundai has introduced the station wagon version of the i30 hatchback ahead of its debut at the upcoming Geneva Auto Show.The South Korean company's next long-roof is identical to the i30 -- which known as the Elantra GT in the United States -- from the tip of the front bumper to the B-pillar. Beyond that, its roof line gently slopes into a curved hatch accented by a discreet spoiler Chromed roof rails add an elegant touch to the look.The cabin represents a huge leap forward in terms of design. It's more modern-looking than before and more high-tech, too. An eight-inch touch screen that pops out from the dashboard runs the infotainment system, and it's compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Tourer boasts one of the biggest trunks in its class, according to Hyundai.The engine lineup includes a 1.6-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine rated at 110 horsepower. Buyers who'd rather get a gasoline-burning wagon can order a 1.4-liter four-cylinder tuned to produce 140 horsepower, or a 120-horsepower, 1.0-liter three-cylinder. Performance and fuel economy figures haven't been published yet.Front-wheel drive is the only configuration available. Transmission options remain unconfirmed.Like most of its rivals, Hyundai hasn't manifested an interest in America's wagon segment in several years, and that's not about to change. The i30 Tourer will be sold in Europe -- where it was designed -- and in dozens of other global markets, but we won't see it in the brand's United States showrooms.