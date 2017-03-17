Geneva: 2017 Kia Picanto

The Picanto is Kia's smallest model.

Kia has introduced the all-new, third-generation Picanto ahead of its public debut at the Geneva Auto Show.

Not offered in the United States, the Picanto is the smallest member of the Kia lineup. For its third generation, it receives a new look characterized by a wider rendition of Kia's trademarked grille, sharper-looking headlights, and C-shaped tail lamps.

Kia is committed to putting big car features in its smaller, more affordable models. To that end, the Picanto receives a seven-inch touch screen that sticks up from the dashboard. The list of options includes a wireless phone charger, a knee airbag, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Buyers can choose from one of three engines. The entry-level unit is a naturally-aspirated, 1.0-liter three-cylinder rated at 67 horsepower. The mid-range offering is a 1.2-liter four-cylinder that produces 84 horsepower. Finally, the Picanto's most powerful engine is a 100-horsepower, turbocharged version of the triple.

All engines spin the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.2-liter can be ordered with a four-speed automatic gearbox at an extra cost.

The 2017 Kia Picanto will go on sale across Europe and in a handful of other global markets in the coming months. As of writing, Kia isn't planning on selling the model in the United States.