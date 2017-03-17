Geneva LIVE: 2017 RUF CTR

  • March 8, 2017, 12:01 pm
  •         by Drew Johnson

RUF is paying tribute to its iconic "Yellow Bird" with a new CTR model.

RUF, the German manufacturer best-known for turning Porsches into all-out speed machines, has unveiled its 2017 CTR at the Geneva Motor Show. The 2017 CTR is a tribute to the company's iconic 1987 CTR "Yellow Bird."


Unlike all of RUF's previous models, the 2017 CTR rides on a chassis designed completely in-house. Moreover, that platform is crafted entirely from carbon fiber, making the 2017 CTR the world's first vehicle to use a rear-engine carbon fiber monocoque chassis.

Despite its old school styling, the CTR's body work is also made from carbon fiber. That shell is heavily inspired by the original Yellow Bird, right down to its bright yellow paint.

Power is supplied by a RUF-built twin-turbocharged 3.6L flat-six developing 700 horsepower and 649 lb-ft or torque. Power is shifted to the rear-wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. With just 2,640 pounds to haul around, RUF says the new CTR can accelerate from 0-62 in less than 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 225mph.

In order to scrub off that kind of speed, the CTR comes standard with carbon ceramic brakes. Calipers are a six-piston design up front and four-piston at the rear. A suspension system comprised of double-wishbones in a pushrod configuration help to keep the CTR's tires glued to the ground.

The CTR features seating for two with Alcantara covering most of the car's interior. A roll cage is fitted as standard for maximum safety.

"The concept for the 2017 CTR is one that I have had in my head for a very long time," said Alois Ruf, President and owner of RUF Automobile GmbH. "We have been waiting for the right point in our history to build our own car and the 30th anniversary of the CTR 'Yellow Bird' is that moment."

Strangely, the 2017 RUF CTR won't actually begin production until 2018. The company plans to make just 30 units of the latest CTR. Pricing wasn't announced, but expect the 2017 CTR to be wildly expensive.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

