Geneva LIVE: 2018 Subaru XV

The Subaru XV will soon become the U.S.-spec Crosstrek.

Subaru has unveiled its all-new XV compact crossover at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The new XV will eventually make it to our shores in the form of the Subaru Crosstrek The 2018 XV marks the nameplate's first significant overhaul since it was introduced in 2012. Like the previous model, the latest XV is essentially a ruggedized version of Subaru's Impreza hatchback.That toughed-up look includes revised bumpers front and rear, fender flares with black cladding and unique wheels. The XV sits on a lifted suspension, providing about 8.7-inches of ground clearance.Most of the XV's interior is carryover from the new Impreza , which means better materials, an 8-inch infotainment screen and a slightly smaller steering wheel for greater maneuverability.Thanks to its new platform, Subaru says the 2018 XV delivers 70 percent better structural rigidity than the outgoing model. A revised suspension has also reduced body roll by 50 percent.The XV uses the same 2.0L boxer-four that debuted under the hood of the 2017 Impreza. That 2.0L should be good for 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. Subaru's Lineartronic CVT sends power to all four wheels via a standard all-wheel drive system, which includes an off-road-oriented X-MODE for the new model year.Subaru will unveil the U.S.-version of the XV at the upcoming New York auto show.