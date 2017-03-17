Geneva LIVE: Citroen C-Aircross concept

The C-Aircross gives us a glimpse at Citroen's next crossover.

Citroen has unveiled a concept car named C-Aircross at the Geneva Auto Show.The C-Aircross accurately previews Citroen's next crossover. It stands out with a striking design that borrows styling cues from the new, third-generation C3 and the C4 Cactus. Plastic cladding over the wheel arches and the rocker panels add a rugged touch to the overall look, while suicide doors and cameras in lieu of mirrors remind us the C-Aircross is still a concept car.The cabin falls in line with Citroen's push towards more tech-savvy cars. A heads-up display replaces the instrument cluster, and the infotainment system is displayed on a 12-inch screen mounted on top of the dashboard. A split-screen function lets the driver get navigation directions while the front passenger makes a playlist.Technical specifications haven't been released yet. However, the fact that the C-Aircross boasts Citroen's Grip Control technology suggests power is sent to the front wheels only.The Citroen C-Aircross isn't merely a concept designed for the auto show circuit. It will spawn a compact crossover developed to replace the C3 Picasso, a tall people-mover that competes in a segment that's all but dead. Look for the production model to make its debut before the end of the year.