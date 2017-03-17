Geneva LIVE: Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept

The Hyundai FE previews a production fuel cell vehicle that will launch next year.

Hyundai has unveiled a new fuel cell concept vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show. Known as the FE Fuel Cell Concept, Hyundai says the show car will influence a production fuel cell vehicle set to launch next year.

The styling of the FE, which stands for Future Eco, was inspired by its only emission — water. To that end, the FE features plenty of flowing lines, including head- and taillights that look like meandering streams. A rear airfoil is include to boost the car's aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside the FE's cabin is decidedly futuristic, but not so much so that you couldn't picture a production car using most of its elements. The dashboard is highlight by a pair of large LCD screens similar to the setup in the latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class. A floating center console features a few control dials, along with another screen. The FE offers seating for four and a generous cargo area thanks to its hatchback design.

Some trick features of the FE include portable battery packs for recharging mobile devices and integrated storage and charging in the cargo are for an electric scooter. The FE also uses an internal air humidifier that uses water from the car's exhaust to keep the cabin comfortable.

Hyundai has not detailed the powertrain in the FE concept, but says its latest fuel cell technology is 20 percent lighter and 10 percent more efficient than today's offering in the Tucson ix35 Fuel Cell. Hyundai has also managed to increase the density of its fuel cell stack by 30 percent, netting a total range of about 500 miles.

"Hyundai Motor has a heritage of building innovative, fuel-efficient vehicles that advance the automotive industry's environmental progress," Woong Chul Yang, Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Company, said. "Our FE Fuel Cell Concept is an important evolution of our pioneering hydrogen leadership, and moves us closer to our vision for a 'Hydrogen Society', where transportation is clean, efficient and enhances the lives of our customers."

Hyundai says elements of the FE Fuel Cell Concept will be used in a production SUV Fuel Cell model slated to launch in 2018.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.