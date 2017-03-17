Geneva LIVE: Hyundai FE Fuel Cell Concept

  • March 7, 2017, 11:48 am
  • Mar 7, 2017, 11:48 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Hyundai FE previews a production fuel cell vehicle that will launch next year.

Hyundai has unveiled a new fuel cell concept vehicle at the Geneva Motor Show. Known as the FE Fuel Cell Concept, Hyundai says the show car will influence a production fuel cell vehicle set to launch next year.

The styling of the FE, which stands for Future Eco, was inspired by its only emission — water. To that end, the FE features plenty of flowing lines, including head- and taillights that look like meandering streams. A rear airfoil is include to boost the car's aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside the FE's cabin is decidedly futuristic, but not so much so that you couldn't picture a production car using most of its elements. The dashboard is highlight by a pair of large LCD screens similar to the setup in the latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class. A floating center console features a few control dials, along with another screen. The FE offers seating for four and a generous cargo area thanks to its hatchback design.

Some trick features of the FE include portable battery packs for recharging mobile devices and integrated storage and charging in the cargo are for an electric scooter. The FE also uses an internal air humidifier that uses water from the car's exhaust to keep the cabin comfortable.

Hyundai has not detailed the powertrain in the FE concept, but says its latest fuel cell technology is 20 percent lighter and 10 percent more efficient than today's offering in the Tucson ix35 Fuel Cell. Hyundai has also managed to increase the density of its fuel cell stack by 30 percent, netting a total range of about 500 miles.

RELATED CARS
2017 Hyundai Ioniq
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
2016 Hyundai Veloster
2015 Hyundai Accent Hatchback
2015 Hyundai Tucson
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
2015 Hyundai Sonata

"Hyundai Motor has a heritage of building innovative, fuel-efficient vehicles that advance the automotive industry's environmental progress," Woong Chul Yang, Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Company, said. "Our FE Fuel Cell Concept is an important evolution of our pioneering hydrogen leadership, and moves us closer to our vision for a 'Hydrogen Society', where transportation is clean, efficient and enhances the lives of our customers."

Hyundai says elements of the FE Fuel Cell Concept will be used in a production SUV Fuel Cell model slated to launch in 2018.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h