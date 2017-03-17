Geneva LIVE: McLaren 720S

  • March 7, 2017, 8:55 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

McLaren's new Super Series entry marks the "dawn of a new era."

This is the new McLaren Super Series.

McLaren brought its new 720S to Geneva this week to show off the first direct model replacement in its entire history. That's right; welcome to the era of consecutive McLaren vehicles.

Speaking of consecutive sequences, McLaren also confirmed the Easter egg buried in its teasers--1 x 2 x 3 x 4 x 5 x 6 equals 720. Get it? Good. Let's move on to the numbers we care about.

720 horsepower. 0-60 in 2.8 seconds. 0-124 in 7.8 seconds. 124-0 in 4.6 seconds. Much better, right? McLaren claims it'll do a standing quarter mile in 10.3 seconds.

It's also lighter than its predecessor (the 650S) and, McLaren claims, more "dynamically capable." Like its predecessor, its core is a carbon fiber monocoque which allows the 720S to weigh in at only 2,829lbs dry. Yes, this car has more power than any stock Hellcat and weighs less than your Ford Focus hatchback.

The beating heart of the 720S is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged M480T V8. In addition to its 720 horsepower, it produces 568lb-ft of torque. McLaren claims more than 40% of the engine is entirely new parts content, meaning just shy of 60% of the old 3.8L V8's componentry remains. Putting that power to the ground is a seven-speed SSG.

The 720S also boasts a new generation of its Proactive Chassis Control, a new suspension (still featuring independent adaptive dampers, of course), upgraded carbon ceramic brakes and an all-new design--one that has slightly more exotic details than its predecessor.

McLaren also calls the cabin "luxurious" and "driver-oriented." It's no Bentley, but we like the judicious application of carbon fiber and tastefully simplistic execution of the black-and-orange pattern.

"Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland," said Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive, in the 720S announcement.

"This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new 720S is absolutely true to McLaren's pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment."

