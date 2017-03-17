Geneva LIVE: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

  • March 6, 2017, 9:01 am
  • Mar 6, 2017, 9:01 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

Mercedes is going topless with its latest E-Class Cabriolet.

Mercedes-Benz has officially lifted the veil on its all-new 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. The new E-Class convertible has made its first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in E400 form.

The Cabriolet marks the fourth body style of the new E-Class, following the sedan, coupe and wagon. The E-Class Cabriolet will compete directly against the BMW 6 Series Convertible.

The E-Class Cabriolet closely follows the styling laid out by the E-Class Coupe. That means Mercedes' signature radiator grille up front, flanked by sweptback headlights featuring LED accents. The E-Class Cabriolet's hood adds a bit muscle, thanks to two pronounced power domes and creased edges.

The E-Class Cabriolet is somewhat conservative in profile, but the car's attitude can be cranked up courtesy of Mercedes' AMG division. The E-Class convertible's optional AMG sport package includes more aggressive bumpers, more pronounced side sill and larger wheels (18-inchers are standard).

Around back the E-Class Cabriolet features the same style of wide taillights that debuted on the S-Class Cabriolet. The lower bumper features a sculpted license plate surround and integrated dual exhaust outlets.

The E-Class Convertible sits 0.6-inches lower than its sedan counterpart, giving it a sportier stance. Compared to the outgoing E-Class Cabriolet, the 2018 version of the drop top is longer, wider and slightly taller. That wider stance not only helps with handling, but also provides more interior room for passengers.

Speaking on interiors, the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet boasts a cabin that is noticeable more luxurious than the model it replaces. Leather and wood are everywhere, and tech junkies will be pleased to find dual 12.3-inch screens on the E-Class convertible's dashboard. In addition to running Mercedes' own mbrace system, the E-Class Cabriolet's infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power for the 2018 E400 Cabriolet is provided by a 3.0L biturbo V6 delivering 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard but, for the first time in E-Class Cabriolet history, all-wheel drive can be fitted as an optional extra. A nine-speed automatic is the E-Class Cabriolet's lobe transmission choice.

Get More Car Info

Although tuned for comfort, the E-Class Cabriolet's AIR BODY CONTROL multi-chamber air suspension allows the driver to dial in some sport if they so choose. The system includes five settings in all — Comfort, Eco, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. Those same settings are available for the transmission via the the E-Class Cabriolet's DYNAMIC SELECT feature.

On the comfort front, the E-Class Cabriolet can be had with Mercedes' AIRCAP, which deploys a flap from the top of the windscreen to deflect turbulent air, and the AIRSCARF neck-level heating system. If the air outside gets too cold, the car's fully-insulated cloth top can be raised in just 20 seconds at speeds up to 30mph.

Safety features include a full suite of airbags, along with emergency braking and a pyrotechnically fired rollover protection system. The E-Class Cabriolet even features a vehicle to vehicle communication system that can be used to warn drivers of dangers ahead.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet and E400 4MATIC Cabriolet will land in dealer showrooms by the end of 2017. Mercedes-Benz will announce pricing closer to the car's market introduction.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

RELATED CONTENT
Mercedes-Benz previews 2018 E-Class Cabriolet

Now

Highway-jumping rider critically injured in latest stunt attempt

Motorcross rider and now-infamous highway jumper Kyle Katsandris was critically injured while attempting a jump over railroad tracks in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday, the Ventura County Star reports (via Jalopnik). The location of the attempt (the 500 Block of West Los Angeles Avenue) features high berms overlooking a rail bed--a similar setup to the location where Katsandris jumped over CA-60 in Moreno Valley last month.    http://bit.ly/2nc3sfv

 8h

GM's Maven launches in Baltimore

GM's mobility subsidiary Maven is now live in Baltimore, giving customers access to several GM vehicles placed around town starting at just $8/hour. Vehicles as small as the Chevrolet Cruze and as large as the Chevrolet Tahoe are available, and no subscription fees are required. Vehicles can be reserved via the company's mobile app.    

 10h

Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario

Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province.    http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR

 13h

Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 14h

Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York

Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out.   http://bit.ly/2naeotX

 15h

EU officials want to kill diesel

Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters.   http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL

 16h

Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT.   http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF

 17h

Lamborghini Huracan Performante going topless

Recent spy shots confirm the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is getting the Performante treatment. Lighter and faster than the model it's based on, the drop-top is expected to debut before the end of the year.    

 18h

Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.    

 19h

Audi announces 2018 TT RS

Audi will introduce the U.S.-spec TT RS at the New York Auto Show. Priced at $65,875, Audi's Cayman-punching coupe packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.    

 20h