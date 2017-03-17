Geneva LIVE: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes is going topless with its latest E-Class Cabriolet.

Mercedes-Benz has officially lifted the veil on its all-new 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. The new E-Class convertible has made its first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in E400 form.

The Cabriolet marks the fourth body style of the new E-Class, following the sedan, coupe and wagon. The E-Class Cabriolet will compete directly against the BMW 6 Series Convertible.

The E-Class Cabriolet closely follows the styling laid out by the E-Class Coupe. That means Mercedes' signature radiator grille up front, flanked by sweptback headlights featuring LED accents. The E-Class Cabriolet's hood adds a bit muscle, thanks to two pronounced power domes and creased edges.

The E-Class Cabriolet is somewhat conservative in profile, but the car's attitude can be cranked up courtesy of Mercedes' AMG division. The E-Class convertible's optional AMG sport package includes more aggressive bumpers, more pronounced side sill and larger wheels (18-inchers are standard).

Around back the E-Class Cabriolet features the same style of wide taillights that debuted on the S-Class Cabriolet. The lower bumper features a sculpted license plate surround and integrated dual exhaust outlets.

The E-Class Convertible sits 0.6-inches lower than its sedan counterpart, giving it a sportier stance. Compared to the outgoing E-Class Cabriolet, the 2018 version of the drop top is longer, wider and slightly taller. That wider stance not only helps with handling, but also provides more interior room for passengers.

Speaking on interiors, the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet boasts a cabin that is noticeable more luxurious than the model it replaces. Leather and wood are everywhere, and tech junkies will be pleased to find dual 12.3-inch screens on the E-Class convertible's dashboard. In addition to running Mercedes' own mbrace system, the E-Class Cabriolet's infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power for the 2018 E400 Cabriolet is provided by a 3.0L biturbo V6 delivering 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard but, for the first time in E-Class Cabriolet history, all-wheel drive can be fitted as an optional extra. A nine-speed automatic is the E-Class Cabriolet's lobe transmission choice.

Although tuned for comfort, the E-Class Cabriolet's AIR BODY CONTROL multi-chamber air suspension allows the driver to dial in some sport if they so choose. The system includes five settings in all — Comfort, Eco, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. Those same settings are available for the transmission via the the E-Class Cabriolet's DYNAMIC SELECT feature.

On the comfort front, the E-Class Cabriolet can be had with Mercedes' AIRCAP, which deploys a flap from the top of the windscreen to deflect turbulent air, and the AIRSCARF neck-level heating system. If the air outside gets too cold, the car's fully-insulated cloth top can be raised in just 20 seconds at speeds up to 30mph.

Safety features include a full suite of airbags, along with emergency braking and a pyrotechnically fired rollover protection system. The E-Class Cabriolet even features a vehicle to vehicle communication system that can be used to warn drivers of dangers ahead.

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet and E400 4MATIC Cabriolet will land in dealer showrooms by the end of 2017. Mercedes-Benz will announce pricing closer to the car's market introduction.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.