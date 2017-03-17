Geneva LIVE: Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition

Mercedes will unveil an ocean-inspired C63 Cabriolet in Geneva.

A new special edition of Mercedes-AMG's high-performance droptop has made its first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show. Say hello to the limited-run C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition.Intended for a "fashion-conscious and design-oriented target group," the Ocean Blue Edition's main draw is a fabric top in a new "Deep Ocean Blue" color. That hue is also used on the car's front- and rear-bumpers, wheel center caps, interior analogue clock and contrast stitching.All Ocean Blue Edition models come finished in designo Cashmere White Magno, with color-matched side sills, rear spoiler and exterior mirrors. A staggered set of AMG wheels painted in titanium grey come standard with the package.Inside the limited-edition convertible gets Crystal Grey nappa leather, special edition badging and Mercedes' AIRSCARF neck-level seat heating system.Power is provided by a 4.0L biturbo V8 generating 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. Shifting through a seven-speed automatic transmission, Mercedes says the C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition can scoot from 0-60 in 4.0 seconds and hit a top speed of 174mph.Mercedes hasn't announced pricing, but says the C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition will be available at dealers this summer. Supplies will be limited, however, as Mercedes will produce just 150 units for the world market.