Geneva LIVE: Volkswagen Arteon

  • March 8, 2017, 7:30 am
  • Mar 8, 2017, 7:30 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

VW's CC replacement has arrived in the form of the Arteon.

Volkswagen has unveiled a new four-door coupe model at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Known as the Arteon, the production sedan is based on the Sport Coupe Concept GTE that debuted at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show.

VW bills the Arteon as an "avant-garde" sedan that will sit above the current Passat in the automaker's lineup. Although not explicitly stated by VW, the Arteon is expected to replace the aging CC four-door coupe.

The Arteon's styling is heavily influenced by the Sport Coupe Concept GTE. Up front the Arteon gets a new style of radiator grille previewed by the GTE that spans nearly the entire width of the car. That grille flows directly into a set of LED headlights with standard daytime running lights.

The Arteon's hood closely follows the lines laid out by the grille and lights, with sharp lines and creases adding to the car's muscular look. The Arteon features a pair of distinct character lines along its flanks, along with flared wheel arches and distinctive rear haunches. The rear of the Arteon is simply executive with a short deck lid, subtle spoiler, LED taillights and integrated dual exhaust outlets.

On the whole, the Arteon's exterior styling is similar to that of the Audi A5 Sportback. That shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the Arteon utilizes a hatchback design just like the Sportback.

Despite its avant-garde exterior, the interior of the Arteon is pretty typical VW. However, the Arteon does boasts a few advanced features in the form of its Active Info Display (Volkswagen Digital Cockpit in the U.S.), new Discover Pro infotainment system with 9.2-inch glass screen and gesture control. In a deviation from the Sport Coupe Concept GTE, the Arteon uses a five-seat configuration instead of four.

The Arteon is based on VW's MQB front-wheel drive architecture. At 191.4-inches in length, the Arteon is actually slightly shorter than the Passat. However, it's 111.9-inch wheelbase is 1.5-inches longer than that of the Passat's, netting decent interior volume. Thanks to its hatchback design, the Arteon's cargo area provides a generous 55.0 cubic feet of space with its rear-seats folded (19.9 cubic feet with them up).

The Arteon will be available with six-powertrains worldwide (three gas engines and three diesels). However, the U.S. market will likely only see VW's 2.0 TSI engine. That mill will be offered in two different outputs — 188 horsepower and 276 horsepower. It remains to be seen if both versions will be offered here.

The Arteon will be offered with both front- and all-wheel drive. The U.S.-spec Arteon will only receive a seven-speed DSG gearbox, but other markets will have access to a six-speed manual.

In addition to its base form, the Arteon will be offered in two trim configurations — Elegance and R-Line. The Elegance will be marketed as more of a luxury models with features like chrome mirror caps and 18-inch "Muscat" wheels, while the R-Line will be decidedly sporty with unique bumpers and a special steering wheel.

VW has not announced pricing or U.S. availability for the Arteon just yet. However, the four-door coupe will go on sale in Germany this June.

Live images by Ronan Glon.

