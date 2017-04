German tuner announces 405-hp Fiat 500 Abarth

It's fully street-legal, and headed to (limited) production.

A German tuning house named Pogea Racing has introduced a heavily-modified Fiat 500 Abarth with 405 horses under the hood.Nearly tripling the stock 500's power output wouldn't have been possible without making extensive mechanical modifications. The Abarth is still powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine, but it has been completely rebuilt with high-performance components such as forged pistons, new cams, reinforced valve springs, racing spark plugs, a modified air intake, and bigger fuel injectors, among others.A five-speed manual transmission spins the front wheels. Notably, the stock 500's optional semi-automatic transmission isn't available on this build.A dyno run reveals the turbo four generates 405 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 328 pound-feet of torque at 3,350 rpm. The hot-rodded Abarth hits 62 mph from a stop in 4.7 seconds, and it goes on to a top speed of 178 mph. An enormous amount of wheelspin prevents it from performing the zero-to-62 sprint even faster.Billed as the ultimate asphalt warrior, the 500 gains a carbon fiber body kit that brings a more aggressive-looking front end, fender flares, and a large diffuser out back. It also rides a little lower than stock thanks to a revised suspension system.Surprisingly, Pogea's Abarth is fully street-legal. Production is strictly limited to five examples, including the one pictured above, and each one carries a base price of about 58,500 euros (roughly $63,000). If you miss out on your chance to buy one, or if you don't like the wide-bodied look, Pogea can install the upgraded engine in an otherwise unmodified car.