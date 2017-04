GM adds 220 new jobs to help build more 10-speed transmissions

The new gearbox made its debut in the Chevy Camaro ZL1 before heading to other models.

General Motors has announced plans to hire 220 new workers at its Romulus Powertrain plant outside of Detroit.The new employees will be tasked with increasing production volume of the company's 10-speed automatic transmission. The new transmission made its debut in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 The gearbox is claimed to be the first 10-speed unit ever used in a volume production vehicle. It boasts a wide 7.39 gear ratio spread, faster upshifts than a Porsche PDK dual-clutch transmission, and lower internal friction than GM's six- and eight-speed units.GM previously announced plans to expand the 10-speed to at least eight additional models by 2018.The 220 new positions add to thousands of new GM jobs and $1 billion in US production investments that were confirmed earlier this year.