Geneva LIVE: 2017 Opel/Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport

  • March 8, 2017, 3:09 pm
  • Mar 8, 2017, 3:09 pm
  •         by Ronan Glon

The new Insignia previews the next Buick Regal.

Vauxhall has unveiled a new sedan named the Insignia Grand Sport at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Engineers started from scratch. Built on a new platform, the Insignia Grand Sport is up to 400 pounds lighter than its predecessor. It's slightly lower and wider, and designers have made both overhangs much shorter in order to give it sportier proportions. The new design helps it achieve a drag coefficient of 0.26.

The Insignia's front end is vaguely inspired by the Monza concept that sister company Opel presented at the 2013 Frankfurt Auto Show. The look is characterized by sharp headlights with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a grille that's lower and wider than before.

The cabin boasts a high-resolution touch screen that runs a brand new infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The list of available premium features includes a heated windshield, heated rear seats, and a heads-up display. The seats in the Insignia are certified by Germany's Aktion Gesunder Rücken (Campaign for Healthy Backs).

The Insignia will be offered with a range of both gas- and diesel-engines. Front-wheel drive and a manual transmission will come standard, and buyers will be able to pay extra for all-wheel drive, an eight-speed automatic transmission, or both. A torque-vectoring system will also be offered.

The 2017 Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport will list from £17,115 in its home market of Great Britain. The Opel-badged Insignia Grand Sport will be sold in continental Europe; it also debuted in Geneva.

Despite General Motors' decision to sell its Vauxhall and Opel brand to France's PSA, the Insignia is still slated to become the Buick Regal. However, expected the next Regal to cut ties with its European counterparts.

Live photos by Ronan Glon.

